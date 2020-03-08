Blow for hosts Indonesia as Bagus Kahfi suffers serious injury ahead of 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup

Hosts Indonesia have suffered a huge blow in their preparations for the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup as Amiruddin Bagus Kahfi Al-Fikri is expected to be ruled out for around eight months due to an injury.

The 18-year-old, considered a prodigious talent in Indonesia, has been a part of the Indonesia national youth teams in recent years and is expected to play a pivotal role for the Southeast Asian nation as they take part in the FIFA U20 World Cup for the first time next year.

Bagus was part of the Garuda Select squad that has been touring England and was their top scorer with 16 goals when he picked up the serious ligament injury to his left leg in a game against Reading U-18 side.

The youngster could be out for around eight months after he undergoes a surgery on the injury in England.

“The doctors nursing Bagus are very optimistic of an earlier return date and has the experience of dealing with injuries to top professional players in England including Virgil van Dijk when he was still with Southampton. Come back stronger, Bagus. We’ll be waiting,” Garuda Select posted on social media.

Indonesia had won the right to host next year’s FIFA U20 World Cup in October 2019 when they beat out rival bids from Brazil and Peru. They will host the world championship from May 23 to June 22 next year.

Read more: Indonesia to name six host cities for 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup in March 2020