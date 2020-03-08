Singapore footballers fined after breaking curfew during 2019 SEA Games in Philippines

Singapore national team players who had broken curfew during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Philippines have been slapped with fines by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

Hami Syahin, Joshua Pereira, Kenji Rusydi, Lionel Tan, Saifullah Akbar, Shah Shahiran, Tajeli Salamat, Zharfan Rohaizad and Zulqarnaen Suzliman were the nine members of the Singapore U-22 squad who had broken the curfew during the SEA Games.

“On 31 January 2020, the SNOC Disciplinary Committee met with the nine athletes who were involved with two incidents of breaking curfew at the 2019 SEA Games, and provided them with the opportunity to explain their actions,” a SNOC spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“All nine athletes admitted that their actions were in breach of the code of conduct in the team membership agreement for the Games. After considering the evidence presented and circumstances put forth, the SNOC Disciplinary Committee has decided to impose monetary fines of varying amounts on the nine respective athletes,” the SNOC said.

The action will also be a blot on the disciplinary records of the players and could be taken into consideration during future team selections, the SNOC added.

The nine footballers were slapped with fines ranging from S$ 1,000 to S$ 2,000 that will now be donated to the Singapore Olympic Foundation.

“We hope the nine athletes will learn from this incident and put their energy and talent into advancing their football careers moving forward,” the SNOC said.

Singapore had bowed out in the group stages of the men’s football tournament in SEA Games after collecting only a win and a draw in their five matches.

(Photo credit: FA Singapore)