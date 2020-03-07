Philippines want friendly match against Cambodia this month despite coronavirus disruptions

Philippines are hoping to set up an international friendly match against Cambodia this month despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has affected football around the globe.

Philippines were supposed to take on Guam in a 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round tie at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on March 26.

However, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), after consultations with FIFA, are set to postpone the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers ties which were to be played in March and June to later dates due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Azkals’ encounter against Guam now looks likely to be held in October while their final set of matches in the second round of qualification against China PR and Maldives will be moved from June to November.

As a result, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) are now hoping to face another ASEAN opposition Cambodia in a friendly match on March 27. This was confirmed by PFF president Nonong Araneta to Philippines news outlet Inquirer.

The PFF also added that it still waiting for official communication from AFC regarding the postponement of the World Cup Qualifiers.

Philippines are also planning to conduct national team training camp as planned in March despite the rescheduling of the international fixtures.

Philippines are third in Group A of the World Cup Qualifiers with seven points from five matches. China, at second, also have seven points with a game in hand while Syria lead the table with 15 points. Maldives are fourth with six points while Guam are yet to open their account.