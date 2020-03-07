Indonesia players are exhausted 20 minutes into matches, says head coach Shin Tae-yong

It looks like South Korean tactician Shin Tae-yong has made the fitness of his players one of his top priorities since taking charge as the head coach of Indonesia national team.

The former Korea Republic national team boss was named the new Indonesia head coach in December 2019 replacing Simon McMenemy who had a disastrous stint at the helm of Tim Garuda.

And one of the areas he has identified where the Indonesian footballers is their stamina. Shin had even held a meeting recently with PSSI chief Mochamad Iriawan to discuss ways to improve the physical fitness of the players under his disposal.

Nguyen Tien Linh seals Vietnam victory over Indonesia with a cool finish

“Physically, we are very lacking. After just 20 minutes into games, the players look exhausted. Therefore during the training camp in Thailand, we concentrate on improving physical abilities of the national team players,” the coach was quoted by CNN Indonesia.

“We accurately check the physical condition of players after breakfast. In essence, when compared to the U-18 and U-19 Indonesia national teams, the physical condition of the Indonesian senior national team players is far below,” said the South Korean.

He also pointed out that the recent defeats of the Indonesia U-19 team, who are preparing for 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup, in friendly ties were mostly because of the goals they conceded when they were tired.

Timnas were set to face Thailand and United Arab Emirates in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers this month, but it looks to be only a matter of time before there is an announcement on the rescheduling of those fixtures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

(Photo credit: PSSI)