FA Singapore surprised after government ministry’s stance on Goal 2034 project

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has sought clarification from the Singapore government regarding their position on the ambitious Goal 2034 project which aims to put its national team in 2034 FIFA World Cup.

This is after Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng had told the Parliament recently that Goal 2034 was a goal set by FA Singapore and not by the government.

The Senior Parliamentary Secretary was responding to a question in the Parliament during a debate on the ministry’s budget on what MCCY’s position on Goal 2034 project was and whether the ministry supported it.

“Goal 2034 is a goal set by FAS. It’s not a goal set by the Government. So the role of the Government is to support our NSA where possible. We’ve asked FAS for a briefing on how they aim to achieve the goal,” Baey was quoted as saying.

In a response issued on Saturday, the FAS sought clarification from MCCY if Baey’s reply represents the position of the government and said that it will be difficult to achieve the target of qualifying for the World Cup in 14 years’ time without the support of the government.

“Goal 2034 is a bold and ambitious project. It would not be easy for us to make it to the World Cup, but, as the National Sports Association (NSA) for football, the FAS is of the view that we must set bold targets, and we must try,” FAS said.

“It starts with getting the basics right, organising our football development program and inspiring a younger generation of players to aim high. Goal 2034 was therefore conceived as a vision and a focal point, designed to galvanise our entire football ecosystem, from players and coaches in the grassroots, community, schools, and finally in elite football as well,” it said.

“Goal 2034 is necessarily a longer term aspiration. It is a goal which the FAS is happy to lead, but it must be a goal of the country, and all its stakeholders. This gives us the best chance of succeeding.”

“In that vein, it is surprising to hear SPS Baey Yam Keng say in Parliament that Goal 2034 is not a goal of the Government, and that is it only a goal of the FAS. That was not our understanding. We will have to clarify this with MCCY, to ascertain if this represents MCCY’s position,” FAS added.

“If Goal 2034 is not a goal which the country can support, then it would be very difficult for it to succeed. We will seek to discuss this with MCCY at the earliest opportunity,” it added.

