2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: Australia vs Vietnam preview, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Vietnam women’s national team are taking on Australia in the first leg of their 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers tie at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia on Friday.

A win for the Golden Girls against the Matildas over two legs will see them book a historic berth in the women’s football competition of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics along with hosts Japan and one of China PR and Korea Republic who face each other in the other play-off tie.

The second leg of the contest will be held at the Cam Pha Stadium in Vietnam on March 11 with the aggregate winner booking the Olympics berth. Australia are ranked seventh in the world while Vietnam are 32nd in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings.

Vietnam had finished runners-up in Group A of the second round of Olympic Qualifiers behind South Korea and ahead of their ASEAN neighbours Myanmar to qualify for the play-offs while Australia emerged winners of Group B ahead of China, Chinese Taipei and Thailand.

It was Australia who emerged 8-0 winners when the two sides had met in the group stages of the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Jordan.

The other play-off tie between China and South Korea was rescheduled for April 9 and 14 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

When to watch?

The 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers play-off match between Australia and Vietnam will take place on March 6, 2020 and kicks off at 3:30 PM HKT.

The McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA, Kayo Sports, ABC iview (delayed on ABC TV) and the My Football Live App will broadcast the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers play-off tie between Australia and Vietnam in Australia.

The Olympic Qualifiers tie will also be streamed LIVE on YouTube for viewers outside Australia and Vietnam.