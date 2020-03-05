Malaysia closing in on Singapore in AFC Club Competitions Ranking; Vietnam fall to 16th

Malaysia are closing in on Singapore in the AFC Club Competitions Ranking fuelled by their champions Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) win in AFC Champions League 2020 this week.

Malaysia have climbed one spot to 19th place in the latest update of the table compiled by FootyRankings, and are only now 0.435 points away from Singapore who are placed 18th in Asia.

[AFC Rankings update : Country Ranking] 🇦🇺 Australia goes back to 15th spot, after being overtaken by Vietnam last week

🇲🇾 Malaysia goes up 1 spot to 19th, now only 0.435 points away from Singapore View the full ranking here https://t.co/RjV4Hu7bNG#ACL2020 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) March 4, 2020

2019 Malaysia Super League winners JDT had recorded a historic 2-1 win over Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the group stages of AFC Champions League 2020 on Tuesday with goals coming from Gonzalo Cabrera and Mauricio scoring for the victors.

The win had also helped Johor climb 16 places to 35th in the AFC Club Rankings recently.

Meanwhile, Vietnam, who had overtaken Australia in the AFC Club Competitions Ranking last week, once again fell behind the Aussies in the most recent update. They are now 16th while Australia have reclaimed 15th spot in Asia.

Thailand are the highest-ranked Member Association from Southeast Asia in the rankings coming in at seventh behind Japan, Saudi Arabia, China PR, Qatar, IR Iran and Korea Republic. Philippines are ASEAN No. 2 taking the 13th rank.

(Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers)

