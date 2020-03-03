Vietnam name final squad for 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers play-off against Australia

Vietnam are one step away from creating history as they face Australia in the two-legged play-off of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers this month.

A win for the Golden Girls over the Matildas will see them book a historic berth in the women’s football competition of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics along with hosts Japan and one of China PR and Korea Republic who face each other in the other play-off tie.

The Vietnamese women have arrived in Australia and started training on Tuesday as they prepare for the first leg of the play-off to be played at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on March 6.

The return leg will be held at the Cam Pha Stadium in Vietnam on March 11 with the aggregate winner booking the Olympics berth.

Australia are ranked seventh in the world while Vietnam are 32nd in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings.

Head coach Mai Duc Chung has called up two new players to the squad in Ho Thi Quynh (Hanoi FC) and Dinh Thi Thuy Dung (Than KSVN) while seasoned defender Chuong Thi Kieu (Ho Chi Minh City FC) has returned after recovering from an injury.

Meanwhile, the other play-off tie between China and South Korea has been rescheduled for April 9 and 14 following COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam’s 20-member squad for 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers play-off

Khong Thi Hang, Tran Thi Kim Thanh, Lai Thi Tuyet, Tran Thi Hong Nhung, Pham Thi Tuoi, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, Huynh Nhu, Tran Thi Phuong Thao, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ngan, Ngan Thi Van Su, Hoang Thi Loan, Thai Thi Thao, Pham Hai Yen, Pham Thanh Huyen, Ho Thi Quynh, Nguyen Thi Van, Duong Thi Van, Dinh Thi Thuy Dung, Luong Thi Thu Thuong

(Photo credit: VFF)

