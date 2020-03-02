Vietnam fans not happy as goalkeeper Dang Van Lam is benched by Thai League 1 side Muangthong United

Vietnamese football fans are not exactly happy after their national team goalkeeper Dang Van Lam lost his starting role at Thai League 1 giants Muangthong United.

The Russian-born Vietnam international is one of the most highly-rated goalkeepers in Southeast Asia and perhaps the whole of Asia, but has been dropped to the bench by Muangthong in two consecutive matches now.

Van Lam had been the first choice shot-stopper in Muangthong’s opening matches of 2020 Thai League 1 season keeping the goal in their 2-1 defeat to BG Pathum United on the opening day and another 2-1 defeat to True Bangkok United that followed.

However, Thai custodian Somporn Yos has replaced the Vietnamese superstar recently guarding the post for the Kirins in their two most recent matches against Rayong FC and Chonburi FC with the Thai League giants winning both the fixtures.

And not just that, Somporn has kept clean sheets in both those games putting in two impressive shifts even earning praise from his head coach Alexandre Gama.

“Somporn produce a great performance in the game against Rayong. So, I decided to play him in the next game against Chonburi and he didn’t disappoint with some crucial saves,” the Muangthong head coach said after their 1-0 win over the Sharks.

“Currently, we have two good goalkeepers in the squad and both of them will have to fight for the opportunity to play. I think that is very good for the team,” Gama said.

Vietnamese football fans are not visibly happy by the Thai club’s decision to relegate their star goalkeeper to the bench, especially with them entering the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round and the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup just around the corner.

Vietnam are set to face Malaysia in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers on March 31. They are in Group G which also included Thailand, Indonesia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

