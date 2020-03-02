Hanoi FC and Vietnam star Do Duy Manh to miss most of the season after ACL injury

Hanoi FC centre-back Do Duy Manh is set for a prolonged period on the sidelines after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament during the Vietnamese Super Cup.

2019 V.League 1 winners Hanoi FC had defeated Ho Chi Minh City FC 2-1 in the Vietnamese domestic season opener at the Thong Nhat Stadium the other day to secure their third successive Super Cup title.

However, picking up a serious injury very early in the match was the Vietnam international centre-back who was subbed off immediately and is now expected to be out of action for around six months while he nurses the ACL injury.

“Duy Manh was taken off during the Super Cup match following an injury and Hanoi’s medical team had realised that it was a serious injury upon first inspection,” the Vietnamese club said.

The 23-year-old defender has since then undergone a MRI scan from which it is has been confirmed that he will require surgery, most likely to be held in Singapore, in order to fix the ACL tear.

This means that Duy Manh is set to miss most of the 2020 season with V.League running from March to November this year as well as Vietnam’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties that are slated to be held in the months of March and June.

(Photo credit: Hanoi FC)