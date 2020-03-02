AFC & FIFA to discuss fate of 2022 World Cup Qualifiers ties; New dates set for AFC Champions League

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will meet with FIFA to discuss the fate of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties to be held in March and June 2020 amidst the rapid spread of coronavirus.

“Due to the heightened health concerns and ever extending travel restrictions around the spreading of COVID-19, the AFC has been proactive in tackling an unprecedented situation and had preliminary discussions with some East Zone Member Associations in Kuala Lumpur,” AFC said.

The Asian body said that it was meeting FIFA to discuss existing options for the ties as a growing number of national teams are unable either to stage matches or travel to venues for the World Cup Qualifiers to be held on March 26 and 31 and June 4 and 9.

AFC said it will announce the fixtures for the remaining four matchdays of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round.

Meanwhile, the AFC has also announced new dates for AFC Champions League 2020 group stage ties which have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 outbreak resulting in the extension of dates for ACL 2020 knockout ties.

East Zone teams have agreed to extend the dates of the knock-out rounds to allow for more time to complete the disrupted Group Stage fixtures!#ACL2020https://t.co/jMXAuEMMcr — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) March 2, 2020

“Matches scheduled for March and April which cannot be played, will be moved to May 19-20 (Matchda y3), May 26-27 (Matchday 4), June 16-17 (Matchday 5) and June 23-24 (Matchday 6),” AFC said.

“Where matches have been agreed between the two clubs, then the matches will go ahead as planned, if agreed by other stakeholders,” it said adding that a full list of fixtures will be announced by March 16.

