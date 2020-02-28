Malaysia boss Tan Cheng Hoe wants friendly before World Cup Qualifiers ties against UAE & Vietnam

Malaysia national football team’s friendly match against Bahrain which was to be held in Kuala Lumpur next month was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus threat.

However, national team head coach Tan Cheng Hoe is adamant about finding a new opposition for the friendly match before they set off on their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties against United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam.

Malaysia are set to face UAE away in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round on March 26 before hosting Vietnam on March 31 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

AFF U-19 Championship: Malaysia 4-3 Indonesia

While their ASEAN neighbours Vietnam and Thailand have also had oppositions backing out of friendly ties due to the COVID-19 outbreak, they have since then found new teams to take on during the same dates. However, Malaysia are yet to zero in on a new opponent.

“It’s disappointing to miss out the friendly against Bahrain because we really need to play a warm-up match before playing UAE and Vietnam,” said Cheng Hoe.

“The matches will be our first of the year and the national players will also be in the early stages of the Malaysia Super League season which begins at the end of this month,” the tactician was quoted on The Star.

“We need to test the players in a competitive match before playing UAE and Vietnam. The friendly is a crucial part of our preparations so we can identify our mistakes and correct it. We are now working on getting an alternative and I hope we can get a confirmation soon,” Cheng Hoe added.

“Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will make alternative arrangements to prepare the team for the World Cup qualifiers,” FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam had also said recently.

Read more: Malaysia to play Bahrain, Kuwait friendly matches to prepare for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers