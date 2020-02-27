Indonesia U-19s to fly to Europe as they prepare for 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup

The Indonesia U-19 national team will fly to Europe in a bid to prepare themselves for the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup that they will host next year.

This will be a rare appearance for Timnas at a FIFA tournament with them not having taken part in a senior FIFA World Cup as Indonesia yet. Their only appearance at the World Cup came in 1938 when they played in France under their former name of Dutch East Indies.

Indonesia had won the right to host next year’s FIFA U20 World Cup in October 2019 when they beat out rival bids from Brazil and Peru. They will host the world championship from May 23 to June 22, 2021.

And to prepare themselves best for the prestigious tournament, the Persatuan Sepakbola Seluruh Indonesia (PSSI) has decided to send their U-19 national team for training camps in Germany and Spain.

Indonesia are set to have centralised training camps in Germany and Spain in June 2020 before returning to Jakarta for a string of international friendly matches which will help them prepare for the U20 World Cup.

“In June, the U-19 team will head to Germany and Spain for training. In October this year, we plan to bring in teams from Asia, Eastern Europe and also Africa to test the team further,” PSSI Mochamad Iriawan was quoted as saying.

Senior national team head coach Shin Tae-yong will also be in charge of the U-19 national team and will be assisted by Gong Oh-kyun and Nova Arianto.

This will be the second FIFA U20 World Cup to be held in Southeast Asia after Malaysia hosted it in 1997.

(Photo credit: PSSI)