Vietnam overtake Australia in AFC Country Rankings; Philippines also gain one place

Vietnam are set to overtake Australia and Turkmenistan to climb to 15th in Asia in the latest update of the AFC Club Competitions Ranking.

Vietnam had dropped to 17th in the country rankings after some poor displays from its clubs in the AFC Champions League 2020 qualifiers and AFC Cup 2020 group stage earlier in January and first weeks of February.

[AFC rankings update : Country Ranking] 🇵🇭 Philippines goes up 1 spot to 13th

🇻🇳 Vietnam overtakes Australia to 15th, or 7th in East region

🇧🇭 Bahrain goes up 2 places to 25th View full ranking here https://t.co/RjV4Hu7bNG#AFCCup2020 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) February 26, 2020

However, Vietnam now regained the 15th place and in doing so leapfrogged Australia in the rankings table, according to FootyRankings.

V.League 2019 runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC had edged Singapore’s Hougang United 3-2 in the AFC Cup 2020 this week while Than Quang Ninh had held Ceres-Negros FC to a 2-2 draw.

These, coupled with defeats for all three Australian clubs — Perth Glory, Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory — in the AFC Champions League 2020 group stages meant that Vietnam were set for the climb.

Meanwhile, Philippines have also climbed in the country rankings from 14th to 13th overtaking Jordan in the process. Thailand are still the highest-ranked ASEAN side in the Club Competitions Ranking sitting in the seventh spot behind Japan, Saudi Arabia, China PR, Qatar, IR Iran and Korea Republic.

Singapore are 18th while Malaysia are 20th in the table. Indonesia are 23rd while Myanmar are in 28th.

ALL KEY MOMENTS: Hougang Utd vs Ho Chi Minh City FC, AFC Cup MD2

The AFC Club Competitions Ranking is used by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to allocate the number of clubs that will represent a country in ACL and AFC Cup and also to decide at what point they will enter the competition.