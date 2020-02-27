AFC slaps lifetime bans on two Laos national team players for match-fixing

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has slapped lifetime bans on two Laos international players after they were found guilty of match manipulation by its Disciplinary and Ethics Committee.

The players who have received the bans are 33-year-old Khampheng Sayavutthi and 25-year-old Lembo Saysana who will now be forced to not take part in any football-related activities for life.

“Both players were found guilty of conspiring to manipulate the result of an international match between the Hong Kong and Laos national teams on October 5, 2017,” the AFC said in a statement.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The latest sanction demonstrates that the AFC is fully committed to its zero-tolerance policy on match-fixing and that its regulations provide for tough sanctions for match manipulation,” it said.

“The Lao Football Federation (LFF) has been informed of the decisions and the AFC will request FIFA to extend the bans worldwide in due course,” the AFC added.

Forward Khampheng made close to 50 international appearances for the Laos national team during his career scoring in the 2012 and 2014 editions of AFF Suzuki Cup, 2014 AFC Challenge Cup and the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Lembo, meanwhile, was once hailed as one of the emerging stars in Laotian football and had four international caps for the ASEAN nation.