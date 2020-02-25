International friendly between Malaysia and Bahrain cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Malaysia national team’s international friendly encounter against Bahrain which was to be held in March 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Malaysia were set to travel to the Middle East to face Bahrain at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Isa Town on March 21 as part of the two sides’ preparations for March’s 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round ties.

However, the match between the Arabian Gulf Cup 2019 winners and 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup runners-up has now been cancelled over COVID-19 fears.

Tigers run on roof as Malaysian giants JDT open new stadium

Harimau Malaya’s next World Cup Qualifiers tie is on March 26 at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are fourth with six points and a game in hand.

They will then host ASEAN champions Vietnam on March 31 in the second qualification tie of March at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s side are currently second in Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers with nine points from five matches — two points behind group toppers Vietnam and one ahead of third-placed Thailand.

Meanwhile, Bahrain are to face Cambodia in Group C of the qualifiers on March 26 before a friendly against New Zealand on March 30.

Other ASEAN sides Vietnam and Thailand also had their friendlies for March cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but have since then found new oppositions willing to play them.