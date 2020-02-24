Indonesia to name six host cities for 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup next month

Indonesian government and Persatuan Sepakbola Seluruh Indonesia (PSSI) look all set to announce the six cities that will host matches in the upcoming 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Indonesia had won the right to host next year’s FIFA U20 World Cup in October 2019 when they beat out rival bids from Brazil and Peru. They will host the world championship from May 23 to June 22 next year.

And to accelerate the country’s preparations for the prestigious tournament, PSSI will join hands with the country’s government to form the Indonesia FIFA U20 World Cup Organising Committee (INAFOC).

“PSSI and FIFA will also announce the six cities selected to host the competition by early March,” PSSI chairman Mochammad Iriawan said.

The PSSI chief said that announcing the six host cities will allow the Public Works and Housing Ministry to begin their preparations to boost the infrastructure needed to host the FIFA event.

The Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Pakansari Stadium in Bogor, Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Mandala Krida Stadium in Yogyakarta, Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya and Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali are the six venues that are expected to host the FIFA U20 World Cup.

It will be the second U20 World Cup to be held in Southeast Asia after Malaysia hosted it in 1997.