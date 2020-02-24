K League season suspended indefinitely as coronavirus outbreak worsens in South Korea

The start of the 2020 season of K League, Korea Republic’s top tier football league, has been postponed indefinitely after the country witnessed an alarming rise in coronavirus infections.

South Korea is currently under the highest level of national alert with the COVID-19 outbreak centred around the city of Daegu. However, it is being reported that the virus has spread throughout the country, including among its military force.

And the K League has decided to postpone the new season indefinitely in response after holding an emergency board meeting on Monday.

BREAKING | The start of the 2020 #KLeague season has been postponed indefinitely. A new date will be announced in due course. (via @kleague press release) — K League United (@KLeagueUnited) February 24, 2020

“This decision has been taken to protect the health and safety of the public and footballers in response to the recent proliferation of the coronavirus cases,” K League president Kwon Oh-gap said in a statement.

“The South Korean government upgraded the COVID-19 crisis warning to ‘serious’ level on February 23, and local governments have been urged to refrain from conducting crowded meetings and events,” the K League president said.

“We will watch the trends until the threat of coronavirus has truly subsided and will announce the new league schedule accordingly,” K League said.

AFC U23 Championship Highlights – Korea Republic vs Saudi Arabia

It was also decided during the meeting that the home games of South Korean clubs in the AFC Champions League 2020 will be held as scheduled, but behind closed doors without the involvement of spectators.

The 2020 season of the South Korean domestic league was originally to kick off on February 29 with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors looking to defend their title.

(Photo credit: K League United)

Read more: Panama cancel international friendly match with Thailand due to coronavirus threat