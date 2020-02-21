Diogo scores hattrick as JDT thrash Balestier Khalsa 7-0 in friendly fixture

Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC defeated Singaporean outfit Balestier Khalsa FC 7-0 in a friendly fixture at the Sultan Ibrahim Larkin Stadium in Johor, Malaysia.

JDT are set to open their domestic campaign against Kedah FA on February 28 after a 5-1 defeat to J1 League side Vissel Kobe in their AFC Champions League 2020 opener while Balestier kick off their Singapore Premier League (SPL) campaign against Tampines Rovers on March 1.

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY MATCH | 20 FEBRUARY 2020 Full Time JDT [7-0] BALESTIER KHALSA FC

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY MATCH | 20 FEBRUARY 2020 Full Time JDT [7-0] BALESTIER KHALSA FC

(Diogo Luís Santo 20', 63', 65' / Aidil Zafuan 53' / Maurício dos Santos Nascimento 61' / Leandro Sebastián Velázquez 72' / Hazwan Bakri 78')

Brazilian forward Diogo Luis Santo opened the scoring for the Southern Tigers in the 20th minute at their brand new home ground before Aidil Zafuan made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute. Mauricio then scored the club’s third in the 61st minute.

Diogo scored a quick-fire double in the 63rd and 65th minutes to complete his hattrick before Leandro Velazquez made it 6-0 in the 72nd minute. The final nail on Balestier Khalsa’s coffin came six minutes later when Hazwan Bakri sealed the 7-0 win.

The Super League match between JDT and Kedah next week will also double up as the one-off Piala Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah tie where Johor, the winners of the league, take on Kedah who were runners-up to them in the Malaysia Cup 2019.

(Photo credit: Johor Southern Tigers)