Vietnam maintain Asia Top 15 status in latest update of FIFA World Rankings

Vietnam continue their presence among Top 15 Asian nations in the latest FIFA World Rankings published on February 20, 2020, the first rankings update of the new year.

ASEAN champions Vietnam sit 94th in the world and 14th in Asia — two places above 96th-placed Kyrgyz Republic who are the 15th best side in Asia. Incidentally, Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan are set to face each other in an international friendly next month.

Thailand are the second-highest ranked side from ASEAN in the world rankings occupying 113th position followed by Philippines in 124th position.

Japan still lead the way as top 1️⃣5️⃣ teams in Asia remain unchanged in the latest #FIFARanking! pic.twitter.com/hvFHMK3COZ — AFC (@theafcdotcom) February 20, 2020

Myanmar are 134th in the world in the first rankings update of the new decade while Malaysia are the fifth highest-ranked Southeast Asian nation coming in at 154th position.

Singapore are 157th while Indonesia and Cambodia share the 173rd place in the FIFA World Rankings. Laos are 188th, Brunei Darussalam 191st and Timor-Leste 196th in the rankings.

Japan maintain their status as the top-ranked side in Asia sitting 28th in the world rankings while IR Iran are second in 33rd position. Korea Republic are No.3 in Asia with a ranking of 40 while Australia are 42nd.

Qatar complete the Top 5 with a ranking of 55th.