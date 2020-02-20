The Azkals to field developmental team in 2020 Philippines Football League season

The Azkals will field a developmental team during the 2020 season of the Philippines Football League with the objective of giving the country’s young players a platform to hone their skills.

The Filipino youngsters — named the Azkals Development Team (ADT) — will join the domestic league as the seventh team along with defending champions Ceres–Negros FC, Global Makati FC, Kaya FC–Iloilo, Mendiola FC 1991, Philippine Air Force FC, and Stallion Laguna FC.

The Azkals Development Team will predominantly feature players who represented the Philippines U22 national team at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games that they hosted late last year and will be coached by youth head coach Goran Milojevic.

We would like to welcome our new team in the league! The Azkals Development Team that will be led by UAAP football MVP Jarvey Gayoso! Are you excited to see him in action? 👍#PFL2020 #SupportLocalFutbol pic.twitter.com/cHOwx6De7T — Philippines Football League (@WeArePFL) February 20, 2020

Jarvey Gayoso, Curt Dizon, Marvin Angeles, Elias Mordal, Anthony Pinthus, Edison Suerti, Mar Diano and Kristofer Reyes are among the players who will be part of the ADT for the 2020 season.

“This is one of the answers to the clamour to improve our players before they get into the senior team,” said Philippines team manager Dan Palami.

The 2020 PFL season is scheduled to kick off next month with the winner getting a direct entry to the group stages of AFC Champions League 2021.

(Photo credit: The Azkals)