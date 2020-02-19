Former Indonesia U23 boss Indra Sjafri appointed technical director by PSSI

The Persatuan Sepakbola Seluruh Indonesia (PSSI), Indonesia’s national soccer body, has appointed former U23 head coach Indra Sjafri as their new technical director.

The 57-year-old Indonesian tactician previously helped the Indonesia U19 national team lift the AFF U19 Championship 2013 as well as guiding them to second place in both 2017 and 2018.

His most recent assignment came with the Indonesia U22 team helping them lift the AFF U22 Championship 2019 as well as winning the silver medal at the 30th Southeast Asian Games last year.

However, the PSSI had not renewed Indra’s contract following Garuda Muda’s defeat to Vietnam in the final of the 2019 SEA Games in Philippines.

“The PSSI executive committee meeting has named coach Indra as the new technical director. In the technical department, he will coordinate with [technical advisor] Danurwindo,” PSSI chief Mochamad Iriawan was quoted as saying by the Jakarta Post.

A former midfielder, Indra represented PSP Padang during his playing days and has been with the Indonesia national team set-up as a coach since 2011 working with the U16, U19 and U23 sides.

PSSI chief Iriawan also confirmed that Indonesian local coaches Nova Irianto and Alex Aldha Yudi, as well as goalkeeping coach Sahari Gultom, will assist senior head coach Shin Tae-yong along with his compatriot Kim Hae-won.