Australia name strong squad for 2020 Olympics play-off tie against Vietnam women

Australia have named a strong 20-member squad for their 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers play-off tie against Vietnam scheduled to be held next month.

The Matildas had defeated Chinese Taipei 7-0 and Thailand 6-0 before holding China PR to a 1-1 draw to finish top of their group in third round of the Olympic Qualifiers held in Sydney earlier this month.

And Australia head coach Ante Milicic has named an unchanged 20-member squad for their final round of qualification for the women’s football competition of 2020 Tokyo Olympics that includes Chelsea superstar Sam Kerr, Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord and Melbourne City’s Emily van Egmond.

Here is our squad for the #Tokyo2020 play-offs! 🎟 Tickets: https://t.co/Oq7zRnLHqC — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) February 19, 2020

The Aussie women will face Vietnam in the first leg of the play-off tie at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on March 6 followed by the second leg at the Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh on March 11. Meanwhile, Korea Republic will face China in the other play-off tie.

The winners of the two play-offs will join hosts Japan as Asia’s representatives at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Australia’s 20-member squad for 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Play-off

Mackenzie Arnold (Brisbane Roar FC), Teagan Micah (Melbourne Victory), Lydia Williams (Melbourne City FC), Ellie Carpenter (Melbourne City FC), Steph Catley (Melbourne City FC), Caitlin Foord (Arsenal FC), Emily Gielnik (Bayern Munich), Katrina Gorry (Brisbane Roar FC), Elise Kellond-Knight (Brisbane Roar FC), Alanna Kennedy (Sydney FC), Sam Kerr (Chelsea FC), Chloe Logarzo (Bristol City), Aivi Luik (Melbourne City FC), Jenna Mccormick (Melbourne Victory), Clare Polkinghorne (Brisbane Roar FC), Hayley Raso (Everton FC), Karly Roestbakken (Canberra United), Kyah Simon (Melbourne City FC), Emily van Egmond (Melbourne City FC), Tameka Yallop (Brisbane Roar FC)

(Photo credit: Westfield Matildas)