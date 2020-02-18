OFFICIAL: Vietnam vs Iraq international friendly match cancelled due to coronavirus scare

The international friendly football match between Vietnam and Iraq which was scheduled to be held next month has now been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak concerns.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) was supposed to host the Iraq national team in the friendly fixture in Vietnam on March 26, a few days before the Golden Dragons are to face Malaysia in a crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round.

However, the VFF has now decided to cancel the fixture after the Iraq Football Association (IFA) raised concerns regarding travelling to Southeast Asia amidst coronavirus outbreak that has wreaked havoc across the globe.

VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh said that the match was cancelled on the grounds of unforeseeable circumstances and that the VFF have informed their decision to Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo.

“We will now work with coach Park to have the best solution in place for the Vietnam national team to prepare before their trip to Malaysia,” Hoai Anh said.

The ASEAN champions are expected to begin their preparations for the second round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers on March 21 and will now face a domestic side instead of Iraq as they prepare for their upcoming challenge against Harimau Malaya scheduled for March 31.