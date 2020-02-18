Iraq striker Mohanad Ali signs for Portuguese top division club Portimonense SC

Promising striker Mohanad Ali has been unveiled as a new player at Portimonense SC as the Iraq striker made his move from Qatar Stars League to Primeira Liga, Portugal’s top division.

Mohanad has been a coveted commodity in the transfer market since breaking out in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 with several European clubs including Manchester United, Juventus, Benfica and Galatasaray making offers for the then Al Shorta SC attacker.

However, the 19-year-old had decided to move to Qatar giants Al Duhail SC on July 2019 signing a five-year deal with the club.

The striker has now finally made his move to Europe with Portimonense after his chances of securing a regular starting spot at the Qatari club was diminished by the arrival of Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic from Italian Serie A giants Juventus in December 2019.

The Iraq international striker has only scored a single goal for league leaders Al Duhail in the 2019-20 season of QSL from nine appearances.

Mohanad, who has 14 goals from 28 international appearances for Iraq, will move to Portugal on a season-long loan deal.

(Photo credit: Portimonense Futebol SAD)