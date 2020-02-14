Gokulam Kerala FC lift maiden Indian Women’s League title after 3-2 win over KRYPHSA FC

Gokulam Kerala FC have been crowned the winners of the 2019-20 Indian Women’s League, the fourth season of India’s top-tier women’s football competition.

Making their third appearance in the tournament, the club from Kerala lifted their maiden domestic title after defeating Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sports Association (KRYPHSA) FC 3-2 in the final at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

As many as 12 clubs from across the country had taken part in the 2020 edition of the Indian Women’s League.

KRYPHSA FC, Sethu FC, Kickstart FC, FC Kolhapur City, Baroda Football Academy and BBK Dav FC were pooled into Group A of the tournament while Gokulam, Kenkre FC, Odisha Police FC, Sreebhumi FC, Bangalore United FC and Bidesh XI SC made up Group B.

It was KRYPHSA, Sethu FC, Gokulam Kerala and Kenkre FC who progressed as the top two sides from each group with both KRYPHSA and Gokulam progressing with five wins from as many matches from their respective groups.

In the semifinals held on February 10, KRYPHSA had defeated Kenkre 3-1 while Gokulam booked a place in the title showdown with a 3-0 defeat of defending champions Sethu FC.

The final on Friday saw Gokulam take a 2-0 lead early in the game through Prameshwori Devi and Kamala Devi, but their opponents from Manipur came back to level the score at 2-2.

But, it was Gokulam, who were knocked out in the semifinals last time around, who emerged winners as Nepal international Sabitra Bhandari scored the title-winning goal with four minutes left on the clock.

Eastern Sporting Union (2016-17), Rising Student’s Club (2017-18) and Sethu FC are the previous winners of the competition.

(Photo credit: Gokulam Kerala FC)

