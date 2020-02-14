Indonesia announce new national team kit makers; release stunning new training jerseys

PSSI has confirmed that Mills Sport, a local sports apparel manufacturer, has replaced global sportswear giants Nike as the Indonesia national football team’s new kit makers.

Indonesia had recently severed ties with Nike ending 13 years of association between the global sportswear brand and Timnas Indonesia before appearing to have struck a kit deal with Thai company Warrix Sport.

Indonesia U-19 players at the national team camp preparing for the 2020 AFC U19 Championship and the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup were even seen training in Warrix’s new Indonesia gears last month before PSSI commented the deal with the Thai company was not final.

And now, they have announced a kit deal with local sportswear makers Mills Sport adding that the company was selected from a number of apparel makers who wanted to partner with the Indonesia national team.

It added that the deal will last for two years with the senior national team players starting to use Mills kits during the training camp beginning on February 14. The training kits were also released by the company on their social media on Friday.

“We officially chose Mills as the Indonesian national team apparel starting 2020. This selection is through careful consideration and Mills’ commitment to support the national team,” said PSSI chairman Mochamad Iriawan.

“We support President Jokowi’s government program to elevate MSMEs and local products. It is proven that the quality of our local products is not inferior to apparel from America and Europe. With this trust, we hope that the products from the nation can go global,” he added.

Nguyen Tien Linh seals Vietnam victory over Indonesia with a cool finish

Mills will supply kits for national teams of all ages for men and women.

Indonesia will first be seen wearing the new national team kit in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round tie against Thailand on March 26.

Nike had first joined hands with Indonesia at the turn of the new millennium in 2000 producing the Timnas kits for a two-year period. Adidas then returned to sponsor the ASEAN side between 2004 and 2006 before PSSI went back to Nike in 2007.

Read more: Are Indonesia national team set to sport Warrix kits after ending 13-year association with Nike?