Panama cancel international friendly match with Thailand due to coronavirus threat – Reports

Panama national team have cancelled an international friendly match with Thailand which was schedule to be held next month due to the threat of coronavirus, according to reports.

Akira Nishino’s men were to face Panama in the international fixture in Thailand on March 30, just days after taking on ASEAN rivals Indonesia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round.

However, according to reports, the 2018 FIFA World Cup participants have now pulled out of the friendly due to the looming threat of the coronavirus epidemic.

Thailand star Teerasil hopes J1 League move can pave the way for others

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) will now have to look for a new opposition for the friendly. However, it is highly unlikely that a match will now take place in Thailand on the same date.

This comes on the back of Iraq Football Association deciding against playing a friendly fixture against Vietnam in March due to the same concerns.

Changsuek are currently third in Group G with eight points after five matches — three points behind group toppers Vietnam and one behind the second-placed Malaysia. United Arab Emirates (UAE) are also close on their heels with six points and a match in hand.

Indonesia, the War Elephants’ opponents on March 26, are bottom of the group yet to collect a point in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Thailand’s final two fixtures in the World Cup Qualifiers second round are against UAE away on June 4 and then against Malaysia at home on June 9.