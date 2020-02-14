Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo reacts to four-match suspension from AFC

Vietnam national team head coach Park Hang-seo has broken his silence over the four-match suspension slapped on him by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The ban was the result of an incident which occurred during the final of the men’s football competition at the 30th Southeast Asian Games held last year where the Vietnam U-22s took on Indonesia U-22 side for the gold medal.

During the game, Vietnamese player Nguyen Trong Hoang was tackled by Indonesia star Osvaldo Haay, but the referee did not award Park’s side a foul leading the South Korean to begin a war of words with the fourth official and then the referee until he was shown a red card and expelled from the final.

The Golden Dragons went on to defeat Indonesia 3-0 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines to clinch the 2019 SEA Games gold.

“I will accept and abide by the AFC punishment. But I can confirm I did not insult the referees. My English is not good enough to do that anyway. After the game, I apologised to them myself,” Park said in a letter sent from Korea Republic, according to Vietnamese media.

“I got the red card after reacting to a wrong decision. At the time, the game was growing more intense and players could get injured, so I told the referees to be more reasonable in controlling play,” the Vietnam boss said.

“I apologise to the fans because they had to see my behavior on the field at that time,” he added.

The AFC has slapped a four-match suspension and a fine of US$ 5,000 on Park for the infringement.

