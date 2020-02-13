Vietnam vs Iraq international friendly match in doubt due to coronavirus fear

The international friendly football match between Vietnam national team and Iraq which was scheduled for next month is in doubt due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak concerns.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) was supposed to host the Iraq national team in the friendly fixture in Vietnam on March 26, a few days before the Golden Dragons are to face Malaysia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round.

However, the Iraq Football Association (IFA) has raised its concern regarding hosting the international friendly amidst coronavirus outbreak with the VFF and the Vietnamese national federation is contemplating their next step.

According to Vietnamese media, VFF, confirming Iraq’s request, said that the cancellation of the fixture due to the epidemic will not constitute a breach of contract and thus require no compensation.

Vietnam now will have to look for a new opposition to prepare for their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers tie, but will find it increasingly difficult with teams avoiding this part of the world due to the epidemic.

Park Hang-seo’s side are currently topping Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers with 11 points from five matches followed by Malaysia with nine and Thailand with eight points. UAE are also close on their heels with six points from four games.