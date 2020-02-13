Indonesia starlet Witan Sulaeman on the verge of transfer to Europe, according to his agent

In what comes as an exciting news for Indonesian football, young talent Witan Sulaeman is reportedly on the verge of joining a club in one of Europe’s top divisions.

The 18-year-old midfield who has represented the Indonesia U-19 and U-23 national teams is reportedly joining FK Radnik Surdulica in the Serbian SuperLiga, the top football league of Serbia.

“Witan will join the top division in Serbia with FK Radnik Surdulica. He will sign a contract for 3.5 years with their first team,” the Indonesia youth international’s agent Dusan Bogdanovic was recently quoted as saying.

AFF U-19 Championship: Malaysia 4-3 Indonesia

“Radnik Surdulica is not among the biggest clubs in the country, but the club is in the top division,” said the agent who added that the player’s involvement in preparations for the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup that Indonesia will host will not be hampered by the move to Europe.

“I want to open up a lot of networks for Indonesian players including Witan who can take their next step in their career with a move like this. We have been working on the Witan project for one year. There is potential for Indonesian players to compete in Europe,” Bogdanovic said.

The agent revealed that Witan, who has been with PSIM Yogyakarta in the Indonesian second division, also had an offer from Poland, but decided to go for the move to Serbia.

Egy Maulana Vikri, another Indonesia youngster, has been plying his trade in Poland with Lechia Gdansk.