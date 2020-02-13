Vietnam to battle Australia in play-off for a place in 2020 Tokyo Olympics women’s football

Vietnam will take on Australia in a two-legged play-off tie next month with the winner qualifying for the women’s football competition of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Vietnam women had emerged runners-up in Group A of the third round of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers finishing behind group toppers Korea Republic and ahead of ASEAN neighbours in the matches held at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in South Korea last week.

The Golden Girls were to take on winners of Group B while Group A winners South Korea were to face Group B runners-up.

And as it turns out, Group B of the third round qualifiers was decided on Thursday with Australia holding China PR to a 1-1 draw at the Bankwest Stadium in Sydney with Emily van Egmond scoring an injury-time equaliser for the Aussies after China had taken the lead through Tang Jiali in the 86th minute.

As a result, it is Australia who win the group on better goal difference despite finishing level on points with China. Chinese Taipei and Thailand were the teams who were knocked out from Group B earlier.

Vietnam will now take on Australia in the first leg away from home on March 6 before Mai Duc Chung’s side host the Matildas in the second leg on March 11.

South Korea will, meanwhile, take on Group B runners-up China on the same dates with the South Koreans hosting the first leg.

FULL TIME | We finish top of Group B! That means we will face Vietnam in the #Tokyo2020 play-offs. #AUSvCHN #WeAreMatildas pic.twitter.com/fbnftrRs9f — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) February 13, 2020

The winners of the two play-off ties will join Japan, who qualified automatically as the hosts, in the women’s football tournament of 2020 Olympics.

(Photos credit: Vietnam Football Federation, Westfield Matildas)

Read more: Vietnam women one step away from 2020 Olympics qualification after 1-0 win over Myanmar