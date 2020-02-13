Vietnam set to fall in AFC Club Competitions Ranking; Thailand and Philippines hold steady

Vietnam are set to drop places in the latest AFC Club Competitions Ranking update after some poor displays from its clubs in the AFC Champions League 2020 qualifiers and AFC Cup 2020 group stage.

The AFC Club Competitions Ranking is the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) means to rank its member associations and seed the teams. It is also used to allocate the number of clubs that will represent a country in ACL and AFC Cup and at what point they will enter the competition.

[AFC Rankings update : Country Ranking] 🇯🇵 Japan takes the 1st spot 👑

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan overtakes Iraq to 9th

🇦🇺 Australia goes up 2 places to 15th

🇰🇼 Kuwait goes up to 31st View the full ranking here https://t.co/RjV4Hu7bNG#ACL2020 #AFCCup2020 — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) February 12, 2020

The rankings are calculated taking into consideration the performance of each country’s representatives in AFC’s club competitions over a four-season period. The ranking at the end of the 2020 season will be used to determine the number of places for each association in ACL 2022 and AFC Cup 2022.

Vietnam had V.League 2019 runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC representing them in the Preliminary Round 2 of ACL 2020, but the club returned empty-handed after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Thai League 1 giants Buriram United.

Dropping down to AFC Cup 2020 following that defeat, Ho Chi Minh did manage to hold Yangon United to a 2-2 draw in their group stage opener, but the country’s other representative Than Quang Ninh were beaten 4-1 by Indonesian champions Bali United in their opener this week.

This meant that Vietnam (Total points 28.461) only have 0.467 points to show for in 2020 so far and will drop from 16th to 17th in Asia in the rankings table, according to FootyRankings.

Thailand (Total points 61.252) are the top-ranked ASEAN side in the table coming in at seventh and have 0.900 points to their credit this season so far with domestic champions Chiangrai United part of ACL 2020 group stages.

Philippines (Total points 33.993) are in 14th place with 1.900 points to their credit while Singapore (Total points 26.654) are 18th with 1.300 points so far.

Malaysia (Total points 21.534) are 20th with 0.600 points in 2020.

Japan (100 points), China PR (96.681), Saudi Arabia (94.759), Qatar (85.456) and IR Iran (81.010) are the top five member associations in the AFC Club Competitions Rankings.

Read more: AFC Club Rankings – Al Hilal take No. 1 spot from Kashima; Ceres-Negros climb while JDT drop places