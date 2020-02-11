Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo slapped with four-match suspension by AFC

Vietnam national team head coach Park Hang-seo has been slapped with a four-match suspension by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for an incident during the SEA Games 2019.

The incident in question occurred during the final of the men’s football competition at the 30th Southeast Asian Games where Vietnam took on Indonesia and Park’s player Nguyen Trong Hoang was tackled by an opposition player prompting no action from the referee.

This led the South Korean tactician to begin a war of words with the fourth official and then the referee until he was shown a red card and expelled from the final, that the Golden Dragons went on to win 3-0 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines.

The AFC noted that Park hand used “offensive, insulting and/or abusive language towards the referee(s)” and was engaged in “serious Infringements punishable by an expulsion” under Article 47 of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Code.