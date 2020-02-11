Dawn of new era as JDT prepare for bumper Champions League clash vs Vissel Kobe

It’s been three years since Johor Darul Ta’zim last visited the Kansai region of Japan. In 2017, the Southern Tigers were handed a footballing lesson by Gamba Osaka at the Suita City Stadium, as Yasuhito Endo and his teammates romped to a comfortable 3-0 win in the AFC Champions League qualifier.

JDT were left humbled that night, less than 18 months after their impeccable AFC Cup triumph in Dushanbe. Conquering Southeast Asia was one thing, but dining at the top with the big boys of Asian football? It was all a bit too overwhelming. But Benjamin Mora was defiant in the post-match press conference. “We will be back,” the Mexican head coach proclaimed.

Gamba Osaka surged past AFC Champions League play-off opponents Johor Darul Ta’zim 3-0 to reach Group H https://t.co/PrKASCqK7A pic.twitter.com/h3xJjCei1k — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) February 8, 2017

Three years later, JDT are back in the Kansai region and the reality has changed. On Wednesday evening, the reigning Malaysia Super League champions will face Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe in the opening game of the AFC Champions League group stages, with one eye already set on the Round of 16.

This is JDT’s second participation in the group stages of the ACL, having made their debut in the competition last season. Four points from six games and they weren’t pushovers at all. In fact, the Southern Tigers even claimed an impressive 1-0 home win over the reigning champions at that point, Kashima Antlers.

The transformation of this club over the last seven years has been nothing short of magnificent. Winning six Liga Super titles in a row, becoming the first Southeast Asian side to win the AFC Cup, breaking countless glass ceilings and opening so many doors for Malaysian football. But you get the feeling that JDT are now on the verge of a new chapter in their history.

On the 22nd of February, the club will launch its brand-new, world class, 40,000 seater home ground – The Sultan Ibrahim Stadium. The stadium vicinity also features the club’s headquarters and a number of other projects are also part of the plan – a training complex and even a club megastore. These infrastructures will inevitably reward JDT fans for their incredible support over the last seven years or so, but it’s also a psychological advantage for the club, its players and the coaching staff, every time they take to the pitch.

We’re just getting started. More to come. pic.twitter.com/EZpoSew0Y2 — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) January 23, 2020

Larkin was never an easy place for any team to visit and JDT were unbeaten in the league at home for 75 matches, between April 2012 and July 2019. If they were able to turn Larkin into such an indomitable fortress, imagine what the Southern Tigers will be capable of doing at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium? They’ve dominated Malaysian football since 2013 and they are expected to do so again in 2020. The bigger goal? Going one step further in Asia.

JDT owner, Tunku Ismail ibni Sultan Ibrahim has publicly spoke about his desire to see JDT go beyond the group stages of this competition and it’s something that the players and coaching staff have responded to positively. Team Manager, Luciano Figueroa claims the pressure will only drive them further forward.

“The Champions League is a very tough level and we’ll play against three very difficult teams. We will analyse how we will play against them but I think we can do better than we did last season.”

Safawi Rasid echoes the sentiment, claiming that the team is good shape after a rigorous pre-season in Dubai. Safawi and his teammates were put through their paces in five difficult pre-season matches, and they emerged out of it with three wins and two defeats – beating the likes of Slovak giants, MSK Zilina and the Turkmenistan national team.

“We know Vissel Kobe have players who have played in the EPL and La Liga, so I feel it will be a good experience for @OfficialJohor." 💪 Safawi Rasid is excited about facing off against the likes of Iniesta on Wednesday #ACL2020 pic.twitter.com/2k2Ci6rwBP — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) February 10, 2020

“We’ve been doing a lot of tactical work in pre-season this year and the team definitely wants to achieve something bigger in the competition. We know Vissel Kobe have former Premier League and La Liga players but we will be looking to get a good result in Japan,” the Malaysian international said.

The 2020 squad is almost identical to the 2019 squad, which promises continuity under the tutelage of Mora and Figueroa. But the addition of Liridon Krasniqi offers them a different dimension in the middle of the park. The Kosovan-born midfielder has a bag full of tricks and can be very unpredictable at times, though it remains to be seen if he can pull it off against the big boys of Asia. At his best, there’s absolutely no doubt he has the ‘X-Factor’ to be able to single-handedly win games.

JDT will be well aware that they are now at a juncture where managing expectations become essential. Their growth trajectory has been ridiculously impressive but the bar is a lot higher now and barriers become larger. But this is a club that has never shied away from dreaming big. On Wednesday evening, their biggest dream yet, gets underway.