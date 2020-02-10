Thailand lose again as Australia, China progress to 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers play-offs

Australia and China PR qualified for the play-off round of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers while Thailand crashed out after their third defeat from as many matches in the third round of the qualification tournament on Monday.

China booked their place in the final stage of qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games women’s football tournament after a 5-0 thrashing of Chinese Taipei.

The Chinese women scored all five of their goals in the first half with Wang Shanshan scoring a brace and Tang Jiali, Wu Haiyan and Li Ying adding one apiece to secure their second win from as many matches in the third round of the Olympic Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Thailand, who had lost to both Chinese Taipei and China in their earlier matches, went down to Australia 6-0 in their final outing at the Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

It looked like there was to be nothing to separate the two sides before the half-time interval, but Australia and Emily van Egmond hit a quick-fire double just before the break to give them a 2-0 lead.

Van Egmond arrived at the far post to tap in a cross from full-back Ellie Carpenter to give them the lead in the 44th minute before the duo combined again for the Melbourne City midfielder’s second in the first-half injury time.

Kyah Simon made it 3-0 in the 67th minute before Van Egmond completed her hattrick three minutes later. Chelsea star Samantha Kerr assisted Hayley Raso for the hosts’ fifth goal the very next minute before Simon found her second in the 73rd minute to seal the 6-0 win.

The Matildas will now face China in their final third round match to decide who wins Group B of the tournament.

China and Australia join Korea Republic and ASEAN champions Vietnam from Group A in the play-off round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers scheduled for next month.

The winners of the two-legged play-off ties will join hosts Japan in the women’s football competition of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

