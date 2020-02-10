Europe-based goalkeeper Filip Nguyen closing in on playing for Vietnam national team

Czech Republic-based goalkeeper Filip Nguyen could be in line to represent Vietnam national team soon after completing procedures to acquire Vietnamese citizenship.

This is after it has been reported that the 27-year-old shot-stopper has completed all required procedures to acquire the Vietnamese citizenship and what is only lacking now is the final approval from the government authorities.

“My application has been (deemed) sufficient in accordance with Vietnamese law. I’m waiting for the approval of the authorities,” the Vietnamese-origin goalkeeper was quoted as saying by VNExpress.

Nguyen, who plays for Slovan Liberec in the Czech top division Fortuna Liga, had expressed his interest in representing the Golden Dragons early last year. He has represented Liberec in 19 league fixtures this season keeping two clean sheets so far.

He was eligible to represent both the Czech Republic and Vietnam national teams, but it looks like the goalkeeper has decided his future belongs with the ASEAN champions.

Vietnamese news outlets are reporting that the Europe-based goalkeeper could be in Vietnam national team head coach Park Hang-seo’s plans for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to be held later this year.

And if that turns out to be true, he is expected to battle with Muangthong United custodian Dang Van Lam for the starting role in the national team.