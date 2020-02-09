Top 10 ASEAN clubs with most followers on social media in 2019 revealed

Social media has became an important part of fan engagement in the world of football and clubs in ASEAN are not far behind either when it comes to this aspect of growing their supporter bases.

Most of the top clubs in various leagues across Southeast Asia — especially the Indonesia Liga 1, Thai League 1, Malaysia Super League, V.League 1 and Myanmar National League, have a strong social media following.

And in January 2020, RESULT Sports, an organisation that “specialises in digital communication and marketing needs for athletes, clubs, leagues, federations, associations and sponsors” came up with a list titled the ‘Global Digital Football Benchmark’ that measures the digital presence of clubs across the globe.

The list ranks clubs from different part of the world based on their online presence and quite a few ASEAN clubs have made their way into this list.

However, leading the pack is Indonesian giants Persib Bandung with a social media following of 17 million. They come in at 22nd in the list which is lead by FC Barcelona (260 million), Real Madrid (258 million), Manchester United (142 million), Chelsea (93 million) and Juventus (90 million).

Persib are also the most-followed football club in Asia, according to the list.

Second most-followed ASEAN club on the list is Persib’s domestic rivals Persija Jakarta who are 50th in the list with six million followers across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, etc.

Thai League 1 giants Muangthong United are the third most-followed ASEAN club on social media with three million followers and are 81st in the list.

Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) come in at fourth, also with a social media following of approximately three million, but are 87th in the world.

The fifth most followed club in ASEAN is Arema FC of Indonesia with two million followers and are 97th when it comes to global following.

Top 10 most-followed ASEAN clubs on social media

No – Club – Country – No. of Followers – Global Rank

1) Persib Bandung – Indonesia – 17 million – 22

2) Persija Jakarta – Indonesia – 6 million – 50

3) Muangthong Utd – Thailand – 3 million – 81

4) JDT – Malaysia – 3 million – 87

5) Arema FC – Indonesia – 2 million – 97

6) Buriram United – Thailand – 2 million – 103

7) Persebaya Surabaya – Indonesia – 2 million – 120

8) Bali United – Indonesia – 1 million – 137

9) Sriwijaya FC – Indonesia – 1 million – 146

10) Chonburi FC – Thailand – 1 million – 194

You can access the full list here!

