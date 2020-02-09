Malaysia & JDT star Safawi Rasid closing in on Chanathip in terms of transfer value, according to agent

Malaysia and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) star Safawi Rasid could be worth as much as US$ 2 million in the transfer market, according to a leading football agent.

Player agent Abdul Halim Abdul Shukor, managing director of Offside Sports, is the one who has claimed that the extremely talented Malaysia international winger could be worth around RM8 million in the football market.

Abdul Shukor is a respected football agent in the Southeast Asian footballing circuit and recently facilitated veteran Malaysia striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha’s high-profile transfer to Thai League 1 outfit BG Pathum United.

AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng 2-1 JDT (Safawi Rasid 59′)

Safawi’s performances in international competitions — in the 2019 AFC Champions League for JDT and in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for Malaysia have resulted in his market value, said the agent in comments appearing on Harian Metro.

The article claims that the valuation is a rough estimate and JDT could increase the asking price for the 22-year-old if a foreign club enquires about their star.

For comparison, the Harimau Malaya star’s market value is now closing in on that of Thailand superstar Chanathip Songkrasin who is playing his trade in Japan with Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

JDT star Safawi Rasid hitting beast mode in the gym

26-year-old Chanathip was valued at US$ 1.65 million as recently as January 2019, but has seen his worth reach US$ 2.64 million in a December 2019 update on TransferMarkt.com following good displays in the J1 League and for Thailand national team.

Meanwhile, Safawi’s value on the popular football statistics website continues to be a lowly US$ 330,000 which hasn’t been updated since November 2019.

