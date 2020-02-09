Thailand could face suspension from international football, warns FIFA

World football governing body FIFA has warned the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) that it could face suspension from international football in case of external interferences during its electoral process.

FAT had barred its former chief Worawi Makudi from contesting against its current chief Somyot Poompanmoung for the post of president in the upcoming election which in turn prompted Worawi to lodge a complaint at the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).

And FIFA has now told the FAT that it could face sanctions including a possible suspension if it cannot “manage its affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties.”

“We acknowledge receipt of your letters dated January 29 and February 5, 2020 in relation to the electoral process of the FAT, and thank you for them,” said Veron Mosengo-Omba, the Chief Member Associations Officer at FIFA in a letter to FAT secretary-general Korrawee Prissananantakul.

“In this context, we take note with concern of your comments related to alleged efforts to interfere in the electoral process of FAT. As you point out in your letter, FAT as a FIFA member association is obliged to manage its affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties,” it said.

“Any violation of this obligation may lead to sanctions provided for in the FIFA Statutes, including a possible susspension. Consequently, we expect that FAT will be able to carry out its electoral process independently and in full compliance with the FAT Statutes and Electoral Code and hold its elective congress as planned on February 12, 2020 on the occasion of which FIFA and AFC observers will be present,” the FIFA said.

“In this regard, we encourage you to inform us immediately about any undue influence n the electoral process, in particular regarding any eventual further steps that the SAT might take in this regard” it added.

Meanwhile, SAT governor Gongsak Yodmani has said that his organisation will not interfere in FAT’s presidential election, but informed that it has conducted an investigation into FAT following Worawi’s complaint.

If things go awry in Thailand, it could face sanctions from FIFA like their ASEAN neighbours Indonesia who were banned on May 30, 2015 after the Indonesian sports ministry and PSSI failed to resolve a dispute over who ran the game in the country.

The suspension had resulted in Timnas Indonesia missing out on international football for an extended period including the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers campaign.