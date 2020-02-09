2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: Korea Republic win Group A after 3-0 win over Vietnam

Hosts Korea Republic recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over ASEAN champions Vietnam in the final Group A game of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers third round at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo on Sunday.

Both the sides had booked a place in the play-off round of the Olympic Qualifiers going into the match, but it will be the South Koreans who progress as the group winners with two wins from two matches while Vietnam settle for the runners-up spot.

Vietnam were lucky not to concede early on after Choo Hyo-joo’s goal was disallowed for a tight offside as early as the fifth minute.

The offside flag once again came to the rescue of the Golden Girls in the 16th minute when goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh did well to deny Chelsea midfielder Ji So-yun only for Jan Chang to hit the woodwork on the follow up.

The ball was still in play and Choo Hyo-joo did manage to have the ball in the back of the net, but the 19-year-old South Korean was once again deemed to be in an offside position and the score remained goalless.

But, the hosts will eventually go in front in the 23rd minute when Jang Sel-gi did well to turn his defender and cleverly lifted his shot over the Vietnam goalkeeper that ended up in the goal off the underside of the crossbar.

Goalkeeper Kim Thanh did well to avoid further damages before the break as she tipped a fierce shot from Kang Chae-rim in the 34th minute as half time came with Vietnam recording not even a single shot in the first 45 minutes.

Choo Hyo-joo finally had his goal in the 53rd minute when her shot from distance bounced awkwardly for the Vietnam goalkeeper and went in off the body of Kim Thanh to give the South Koreans a 2-0 lead.

Ji hit the woodwork in the 75th minute before planting a shot in the goal from distance in the 84rd minute to seal the 3-0 win for the hosts over the 2019 AFF Women’s Championship winners.

Korea Republic’s only concern from the game will be the injury suffered by substitute Lee Geum-min who was stretchered off late in the second half.

Top two teams from Group A and B qualify for a two-legged play-off round from which the winners will join hosts Japan in the women’s football competition of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Group B of the qualifiers features Australia, China PR, Chinese Taipei and Thailand.

