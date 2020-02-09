LIVE: 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers – Korea Republic vs Vietnam

ASEAN champions Vietnam are taking on hosts Korea Republic in the third round of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Korea Republic on Sunday.

Vietnam, Myanmar and hosts Korea Republic are featuring in Group A of the third round of Olympic Qualifiers being held in Seogwipo with both hosts South Korea and Vietnam already booking a place in the next stages of their Road to Tokyo 2020 campaign.

South Korea haad defeated Myanmar 7-0 in their opener on February 3 while 2019 AFF Women’s Championship winners Vietnam edged Southeast Asian neighbours Myanmar 1-0 to book a place in the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Group B of the qualifiers features ASEAN heavyweights Thailand along with Chinese Taipei, China PR and hosts Australia. Thailand, who represented Asia at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, have already crashed out of the Olympic Qualifiers.

Top two teams from each group are to qualify for a two-legged play-off round from which the winners will join hosts Japan in the women’s football competition of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Korea Republic vs Vietnam in Group A of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers will kick off at 2:00 PM HKT. You can follow the LIVE updates from this AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers tie via our Matchday Blog right here!