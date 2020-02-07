Thailand eliminated from 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers after 6-1 defeat to China

Thailand women have had their 2020 Tokyo Olympics dreams crushed after suffering a 6-1 defeat to China PR at the Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney, Australia on Friday.

The Chaba Kaew had lost 1-0 to Chinese Taipei in their Group B opener of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers third round on February 3 and with their second defeat from as many matches crashed out of the qualification tournament.

Li Ying and Tang Jiali scored two goals apiece for the China women’s national team while Zhang Xin and Wang Shanshan also scored while Silawan Intamee scored Thailand’s only goal of the game in the 80th minute.

Group B of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers featured Chinese Taipei, China and hosts Australia along with the ASEAN heavyweights.

Thailand, who had qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup both in 2015 and 2019, will now face Australia in their final group outing on February 10.

Meanwhile, Vietnam had qualified for the play-off rounds of the Women’s Olympic Qualifiers defeating Myanmar 1-0 in Group A along with Korea Republic making them the only Southeast Asian nation still in contention for a place in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Top two teams from Group A and B are to qualify for a two-legged play-off round from which the winners will join hosts Japan in the women’s football competition of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

While Group A winners face the runners-up from Group B, the winners of Group B will take on runners-up of Group A in the play-offs to be held in March 2020.

(Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation)