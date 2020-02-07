Charyl Chappuis hails compatriot Kawin Thamsatchanan ahead of Thailand goalkeeper’s J.League move

Thailand international midfielder Charly Chappuis has hailed compatriot Kawin Thamsatchanan ahead of the Thailand goalkeeper’s transfer to J1 League outfit Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

30-year-old Kawin, who has been with Belgian second division club OH Leuven since 2018, is set to move to Japan on a two-year loan deal and Chappuis revealed he is more than happy to see his former teammate make the impending switch.

“[Kawin] probably got off a really tough time. For him, playing was always the easy way. He played all the time [at the club] and also in the national team, without a question,” Chappuis pointed at the shot-stopper’s injury-ravaged final season in Belgium.

Kawin had established himself as the first-choice at Leuven in his first season in Europe when he sustained a foot injury in October 2018 that not only curtailed his progress at the club, but also restricted his involvement with the national team including at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

“Last year was tough for him probably. But I think I have never seen someone so professional like him. He will do anything for football and he is the hardest worker in the room,” 28-year-old Chappuis told FOX Sports Asia.

“I am super happy for him. For me, it was actually a little weird that he made the move to the second division in Belgium. But it was his dream to play abroad. If you dream, you go for the dream. I am happy that he is now in the J.League and hope he will get the opportunities and he will shine,” Chappuis said.

28-year-old Chappuis, who has left Muangthong United after two seasons with the Thai League 1 giants, also reflected on the importance of having more and more players making their moves to bigger leagues like the J1 League.

“Especially for fans who do not follow so much of football, seeing Thai players in Japan is amazing. I think it gives the push for the Thailand national team because the fans come again, like in the 2014-15 when it was really crazy,” the Swiss-born midfielder said.

“And it also makes the Thai people proud to tell that their footballers are playing in J.League, because J.League is another step up. It is a bigger step than the league in Thailand,” he said.

The 2020 season will witness four Thailand internationals in Japan’s top division with keeper Kawin and veteran striker Teerasil Dangda joining Consadole Sapporo’s Chanathip Songkrasin and domestic champions Yokohama F.Marinos’ Theerathon Bunmathan in the competition.

However, the two-time AFF Suzuki Cup winner believes it is important that these players get enough playing time to improve themselves in Japan.

“It is important that they play. I think it is not worth going to J.League and then not play. But I am happy for them. Chanathip and Theerathon did an amazing job making Thai football a little more popular in Japan. And now, Kawin and Mui (Teerasil), at his age, get their chances. It is great to see that,” he added.