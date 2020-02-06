Vietnam women one step away from 2020 Olympics qualification after 1-0 win over Myanmar

Vietnam have entered the fourth and final round of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers after defeating ASEAN neighbours Myanmar 1-0 on Thursday.

The two Southeast Asian nations were facing each other in Group A of the third round of the Olympic Qualifiers in a match which was to decide who will join Korea Republic, the third team in the group, in the play-off stages of the qualification tournament.

Myanmar had lost 7-0 to hosts South Korea in their opening match on February 3 meaning that Vietnam could ensure progression with a win in their opening match of the third round.

Myanmar did well to deny AFF Women’s Championship 2019 winners Vietnam much chances in the first half and the score remained goalless as the two sides went into the half-time interval.

However, Ngan Thi Van Su got in front of his marker to plant a header into the goal in the 62nd minute to give Vietnam the win at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo. The Golden Girls will now face Korea Republic in their final outing on February 9 that will decide who will win Group A.

Top two teams from Group A and B are to qualify for a two-legged play-off round from which the winners will join hosts Japan in the women’s football competition of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

While Group A winners face the runners-up from Group B, the winners of Group B will take on runners-up of Group A in the play-offs to be held in March 2020.

Group B consists of ASEAN heavyweights Thailand, Chinese Taipei, China PR and hosts Australia.