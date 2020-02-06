Philippines international Manny Ott returns to Ceres-Negros FC after Thai League 1 stint

Philippines international Manuel Ott has returned to former club Ceres-Negros FC after ending his stint at Thai League 1 oufit Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC.

The 27-year-old midfielder has played a crucial role for the Philippines national team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup last year and has over 50 international caps with Azkals to his name.

Ott has previously played for FC Ingolstadt II in Germany between 2010 and 2014 before joining Philippines Football League outfit Ceres back in 2014.

He spent four seasons with the Busmen before moving to Thai League outfit Ratchaburi Mitr Phol in January 2019 but only for his involvement during the season to be largely curtailed by injuries.

However, Manny has now decided to make a return to Philippines with his former club bolstering the Ceres-Negros squad ahead of their domestic and AFC Cup 2020 campaigns.

Our first AFC Cup match on Tuesday (Feb 11) will be an explosive encounter with the 🇰🇭 champions! Get your free tickets starting Saturday (Feb 8)at Zarks Taft Avenue (In front of DLSU) starting at 11AM.#AFCCup2020 #Philippines #Cambodia #ceresfootball pic.twitter.com/f7vpTNdR68 — Ceres-Negros FC (@CeresNegrosFC) February 6, 2020

Ceres are in Group G of the AFC Cup 2020 along with Vietnam’s Than Quang Ninh FC, Indonesia’s Bali United FC and Cambodia’s Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC. They will face Svay Rieng in the opener on February 11.

