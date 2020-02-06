LIVE: 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers – Vietnam vs Myanmar

Two ASEAN sides Vietnam and Myanmar are facing each other in the third round of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Korea Republic on Thursday.

Vietnam, Myanmar and hosts Korea Republic make up Group A of the third round of Olympic Qualifiers being held in Seogwipo and the winner of Thursday’s tie will all but guarantee a place in the fourth and final stage of their Road to Tokyo 2020 campaign.

South Korea, who defeated Myanmar 7-0 in their opener on February 3, are favourites to progress as Group A winners, while Myanmar and Vietnam are in contention for a place in the next round as the runners-up from the group.

The third and final match in the group will see Vietnam women take on Korea Republic on February 9. Meanwhile, Group B of the qualifiers features ASEAN heavyweights Thailand along with Chinese Taipei, China PR and hosts Australia.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for a two-legged play-off round from which the winners will join hosts Japan in the women’s football competition of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Vietnam vs Myanmar in Group A of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers will kick off at 6:00 PM HKT. You can follow the LIVE updates from this AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers tie via our Matchday Blog right here!