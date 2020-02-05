KFA release new national team logo, but South Korea fans are not happy!

The Korea Football Association (KFA) on Wednesday unveiled their new national team crest, but not many South Korean fans have been impressed by the new logo.

The South Korean national teams have been sporting their ‘tiger crest’ since 2001 when it replaced the national flag on their kits. And this is the first time, the KFA are making a change to their logo after almost two decades.

The new logo has a futuristic look with a tiger face featuring in it to replace the more traditional-looking old crest which featured a walking tiger in full.

Meanwhile, the old logo featured predominantly blue, white and gold colours, the new crest has dropped the golden touch to go with blue, white and red colours.

The KFA explained the new logo consists of four key elements — with the pointed top of the tiger face encapsulating their brand essence of ‘moving forward’, the tiger representing heritage, the shape of the face representing a football formation and the frame symbolic of the football ground.

However, not many have taken to the new crest well and the South Korea’s social media handles feature reactions from several supporters who would have preferred to keep the old logo for the national team.

“Is this a joke? You’re not going to replace this beautiful logo? Not only you wanted to change it, but you also want a logo that will make your opponents laugh! We’ll be ashamed,” commented one fan on Facebook.

What do you think of the new Korea Republic national team logo? Is it as bad as some of the fans claim it to be or is it one of those designs that grow on you as the time passes? Let us know in the comments!