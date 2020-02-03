Thailand lose 1-0 to Chinese Taipei in AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers opener; Myanmar thrashed 7-0!

Both Thailand and Myanmar women’s national teams suffered defeats in their opening matches of the third round of 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers on Monday.

Myanmar are in Group A of the third round of Olympic qualifiers, along with hosts Korea Republic and Vietnam, being held at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo while Thailand are in Group B along with Chinese Taipei, China PR and hosts Australia.

In the Group A opener, Myanmar were thrashed 7-0 by hosts Korea Republic. Ji So-yun Goal opened the scoring for the South Koreans from the penalty spot in the sixth minute before Lee So-dam made it 2-0 in the 37th minute.

Ji added her second in the 52nd minute before Park Ye-eun made it 4-0 in the very next minute. Park’s second came in the 71st minute before Yeo Min-ji added a late brace to seal the 7-0 demolition.

The Asian Lionesses will now face Southeast Asian neighbours and regional champions Vietnam in their second Group A outing on February 6.

Meanwhile, ASEAN heavyweights Thailand went down fighting to Chinese Taipei in the opening match of Group B. Ting Chi scored the only goal of the game for the victors in the 19th minute at the Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Thailand will now face China in their second match on February 7 while Australia take on Chinese Taipei in the other match in the pool on the same day.

(Photo credit: FA Thailand)