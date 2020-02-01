Cambodia manager Keisuke Honda joins Botafogo in Brazil after club meets bizarre demand

Japan legend and Cambodia general manager Keisuke Honda has joined Brazilian club Botafogo joining the eight club of his professional playing career.

Honda had signed for Dutch Eredivisie club Vitesse Arnhem only back in November 2019, but left the club after making just four league appearances following the departure of manager Leonid Slutsky.

And he has now announced that he has joined Botafogo in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Brazil’s top division.

38-year-old Honda, who is also in charge of the Cambodia national team as their general manager along with head coach Felix Dalmas, is beset known for his stints with AC Milan and CSKA Moscow.

More interestingly, the Sun are reporting that the former Japan international only signed for the Brazilian club after Botafogo agreed Honda’s demand to have an armoured vehicle for use during his stay in the South American nation.

Rio de Janeiro, where Botafogo is based, is considered one of the most dangerous cities in the world with an average of 39 murders for every 100,000 people, the media outlet reported.

Honda won 98 caps for Samurai Blue during his career scoring 37 goals.